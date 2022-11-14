Black magic seals win for Ferns

New Zealand's Ruby Tui celebrates with teammates after their victory in the women's Rugby World Cup final. Photo: Reuters

Joanah Ngan-Woo grabbed the most timely lineout steal in the history of New Zealand rugby, Kendra Cocksedge looked slightly dazed as she contemplated a fairytale end to her career, and Ruby Tui led 42,579 fans at Eden Park in a singalong.

The Black Ferns sure know how to do drama.

They sprinkled their magic dust on the turf at Eden Park on Saturday as they sealed their sixth Rugby World Cup crown with a wild and wonderful 34-31 win over thought-to-be-unbeatable England.

The mighty Red Roses had won 30 straight tests heading into the final and appeared to take immediate control with a couple of quick tries.

But they lost a player to a red card, and the Black Ferns roared back into the game with their trademark blend of free-wheeling attack and unrestrained enthusiasm.

England had a chance with an attacking lineout in the final seconds but Ngan-Woo stole the ball, and bedlam erupted when the referee blew the final whistle.

Much has been spoken of this being a "legacy" tournament.

The onus is now on New Zealand Rugby to capitalise on the unprecedented interest in a team that transformed itself from a rabble on the 2021 northern tour to an effervescent, entertaining - and successful - collection of women.