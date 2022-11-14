Black magic seals win for Ferns

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Black Ferns sure know how to do drama.
They sprinkled their magic dust on the turf at Eden Park on Saturday as they sealed their sixth Rugby World Cup crown with a wild and wonderful 34-31 win over thought-to-be-unbeatable England.
The mighty Red Roses had won 30 straight tests heading into the final and appeared to take immediate control with a couple of quick tries.
But they lost a player to a red card, and the Black Ferns roared back into the game with their trademark blend of free-wheeling attack and unrestrained enthusiasm.
England had a chance with an attacking lineout in the final seconds but Ngan-Woo stole the ball, and bedlam erupted when the referee blew the final whistle.
Much has been spoken of this being a "legacy" tournament.
The onus is now on New Zealand Rugby to capitalise on the unprecedented interest in a team that transformed itself from a rabble on the 2021 northern tour to an effervescent, entertaining - and successful - collection of women.