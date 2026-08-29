South Africa Rugby says it will pursue legal measures against travel agencies after claims that SA Rugby were behind failures which saw people miss out on tickets for the All Blacks' second test against the Springboks in Cape Town this weekend.

One disappointed fan took to social media after nearly two thirds of their 80 strong tour group was denied tickets despite all having paid to see the match.

"Severe ticket cock up in Cape Town. Many New Zealand fans unable to get tickets they've paid for because of SARU [South Africa Rugby Union] failure. Stadium oversubscribed by between 2000 and 4000 tickets," the person posted.

In a statement South Africa Rugby said travel agencies acted "illegally and recklessly" in selling tickets they did not have.

"In subsequent communication with disappointed clients, claims have been made that the issue lay at the door of SA Rugby. This is completely untrue.

"Agencies sold the promise of tickets they did not have - and could not secure - for the Test in breach of the events terms and conditions of sale, and without ever having been given access by SA Rugby or its ticketing agency.

"These companies acted illegally and recklessly in pursuit of their own commercial gain at the expense of their clients," the statement said.

In the match South Africa came back from their loss against All Blacks - in the first test at Ellis Park - to win 33 - 26. Keeping the outcome of the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series hanging in the balance ahead of the next test in Johannesburg on Sept 5.

Despite the All Blacks maintaining possession for nearly two thirds of the match - South Africa's determined defence out-tackled the All Blacks by 188 to 122 tackles.

South African wing Cheslin Kolbe kicked home four penalty goals and three conversions to secure 18 points for the Boks as they took the win.