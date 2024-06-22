Blues blow away Chiefs to clinch Super Rugby title

Akira Ioane of the Blues is tackled by Shaun Stevenson of the Chiefs during the Super Rugby Pacific Grand Final match between Blues and Chiefs at Eden Park, on June 22, 2024, in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Getty Images

Caleb Clarke scored a hat-trick of tries as the Auckland Blues overpowered the Waikato Chiefs 41-10 to win the all-New Zealand Super Rugby Pacific final on Saturday and land their first fully-fledged Super Rugby title since 2003.

The three scores from the All Blacks winger and further tries from Akira Ioane and AJ Lam proved more than enough for the Blues to finally end years of underachievement at a sold-out Eden Park.

In wet conditions that suited their game, the Blues did as they have done all season -- kick for position, pound away at the opposition with big ball carries and unleash their backs to take advantage of holes in the defence.

The Chiefs, also losing finalists last year, played with scraps of possession all evening and were eventually worn down by the sheer number of tackles they had to make, leaving Eden Park with just one Simon Parker try and a penalty on the board.