Blues power into Super Rugby final

No 8 Hoskins Sotutu scores one of the Blues’ five tries in their Super Rugby Pacific semifinal win over the Brumbies at Eden Park last night. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Blues rode their relentless forward power to the Super Rugby Pacific final for the second time in three years with a 34-20 semifinal victory over the Brumbies at Eden Park last night.The three-times Super Rugby champions scored four tries in the first quarter and another after the break to set up a title decider against the Hurricanes or Chiefs, who meet in today’s second semifinal.

The Brumbies gave themselves too much to do after a poor start and exit at the semifinal stage for a third straight year, again leaving the competition an all-New Zealand affair at the business end.

The Australians failed to adapt to the wet conditions early on and the Blues were happy to exploit a series of basic errors, particularly on the restart, with their distinctive brand of direct, physical rugby.