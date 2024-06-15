Blues power into Super Rugby final

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Blues rode their relentless forward power to the Super Rugby Pacific final for the second time in three years with a 34-20 semifinal victory over the Brumbies at Eden Park last night.
The three-times Super Rugby champions scored four tries in the first quarter and another after the break to set up a title decider against the Hurricanes or Chiefs, who meet in today’s second semifinal.
The Brumbies gave themselves too much to do after a poor start and exit at the semifinal stage for a third straight year, again leaving the competition an all-New Zealand affair at the business end.
The Australians failed to adapt to the wet conditions early on and the Blues were happy to exploit a series of basic errors, particularly on the restart, with their distinctive brand of direct, physical rugby.