Bouncing back after out-of-sorts showing

Kane Jury

Otago were not themselves last weekend.

The performance against Counties-Manukau was an aberration.

They can and will do better against Manawatu in Palmerston North tomorrow.

That is the view of Otago attack coach Kane Jury.

The camp are still hurting from their 45-17 defeat in Pukekohe.

"We’re a really tight, connected group and it’s evident to us that the game on Sunday was just not us," Jury said.

"I think the three previous games probably indicate that too as well.

"And our focus this week is about, you know, going up there and getting back into our game, being super accurate in everything we do too as well."

Accuracy was a problem against Counties. Otago actually got into the 22 more than their opponent but their basic skills let them down.

They also lacked some snap, crackle and pop.

"They’re a physical team and winning those collisions and those battles is critical," Jury said, adding the tough matches against Canterbury and Wellington that week had taken a toll on their energy levels.

"It’s a great place to be in terms of our learning and the growth that’s needed. But we’ve got 15 competition points up for grabs and I can’t wait to see what this group can do in terms of grabbing all of those 15."

Storm Week will work in Otago’s favour this week as Manawatu will be playing their third game in eight days.

"It’ll only work in our favour if we can get into our game as early as possible. You know, really pride ourselves in understanding our roles, winning our collisions, working bloody hard as a group too as well."

Pride is at stake but so is a shot at the playoffs.

Otago’s prospects will disappear with a loss to the Turbos.

The home team picked up their first win of the season — a 26-21 win against Southland on Wednesday.

Centre Kyle Brown produced a standout performance and Jason Emery made some quality touches as well.

No8 Brayden Iose shapes as another threat.

Otago have made plenty of changes. Perhaps the most notable is the decision to start Will Stodart at lock and shift Sam Fischli to openside.

Fischli has filled in at lock most of the season and has done a fine job.

He is better suited to the blindside but will get an opportunity at openside, an area where Otago has struggled.

Lucas Casey impressed against Wellington but picked up a hip complaint. The No 7 has only just returned to training and was not considered for selection.

Lock Fabian Holland is back from injury and he will add some muscle in the second row.

"[Fischli has brought] that toughness and grit to his game and it is something which I think we all love seeing. And, you know, Fish [Fischli] will play halfback if he needs to, he just wants to be on the field playing.

"And he’ll give it the exact same, you know, and that’s full pedal down."

The other 14 starters will need to do the same if they are going to win three straight and get back in the playoff picture.

NPC

Palm. North, tomorrow, 2.05pm

Otago: Finn Hurley, Kyan Rangitutia, Hudson Creighton, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Josh Whaanga, Cameron Millar, James Arscott, Christian Lio-Willie (captain), Sam Fischli, Oliver Haig, Will Stodart, Fabian Holland, Saula Ma’u, Liam Coltman, Ben Lopas. Reserves: Henry Bell, Abraham Pole, Rohan Wingham, Will Tucker, Harry Taylor, Nathan Hastie, Ajay Faleafaga, Levi Harmon.

Manawatū: Drew Wild, Taniela Filimone, Kyle Brown, Jason Emery, Pena Va’a, Reece Macdonald, Jordi Viljoen, Brayden Iose (captain), Mosese Bason, TK Howden, Lachlan Shaw, Stan van der Hoven Flyn Yates, Vernon Bason, Joe Gavigan. Reserves: Ray Tuputupu, Malakai Hala-Ngatai, Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, Josh Taula, Julian Goerke, Luke Campbell, Brett Cameron, James Tofa.