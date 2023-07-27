Cane out, Savea to captain All Blacks against Wallabies

Ardie Savea will captain the All Blacks against the Wallabies at the MCG this weekend. Photo: Getty

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has named a strong side to face the Wallabies on Saturday in Melbourne despite the withdrawal of captain Sam Cane.

Ardie Savea will lead the side for the fifth time in his career.

Cane suffered a neck strain in the victory over South Africa, and Dalton Papali’i replaces him as the only change to the starting line-up.

Halfback Cam Roigard has been named on the bench for the first time, while Anton Lienert-Brown returns from suspension to the bench.

Veteran lock Sam Whitelock also returns to the bench after also missing the wins over the Springboks and Argentina, and Ofa Tu’ungafasi returns on the bench after playing against Argentina.

This weekend will mark the first All Blacks test at the MCG since 2007. With over 80,000 fans expected, it is tipped to be the biggest Bledisloe Cup crowd since 2009 when 80,228 turned out to watch at Homebush in Sydney.

“As the final Rugby Championship test, there is much at stake in this game,” said Foster. “We have learned a lot from two stern tests so far this year and there is huge excitement about playing Australia at this iconic ground.”

A victory will lock away the Bledisoe Cup for the 21st year in a row.

“This trophy means so much to both countries and we expect a massive challenge on Saturday,” Foster added.

The Wallabies have made seven changes to their side that lost to the Pumas in Sydney, including a new halfback-first five-eighth combination.

Carter Gordon will start in the 10 jersey with Tate McDermott replacing Nic White at halfback. Gordon made his debut against South Africa at the start of the month.

Australia will also have a stand-in captain with prop Allan Alaalatoa taking over from the injured Michael Hooper.

“A young starting XV and vibrant, experienced finishers will give us the 80 minutes we want,” coach Eddie Jones said.

“Wallaby rugby versus New Zealand rugby, it’s the most important game of the year.”

All Blacks (test caps in brackets:

1. Ethan de Groot (15)

2. Codie Taylor (78)

3. Tyrel Lomax (25)

4. Brodie Retallick (101)

5. Scott Barrett (60)

6. Shannon Frizell (27)

7. Dalton Papali’i (24)

8. Ardie Savea (72 - captain)

9. Aaron Smith (116)

10. Richie Mo’unga (46)

11. Mark Telea (3)

12. Jordie Barrett (50)

13. Rieko Ioane (61)

14. Will Jordan (22)

15. Beauden Barrett (114)

Reserves:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (22)

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi (51)

18. Nepo Laulala (47)

19. Samuel Whitelock (143)

20. Luke Jacobson (12)

21. Cam Roigard *

22. Anton Lienert-Brown (60)

23. Caleb Clarke (17)

Wallabies

1. Angus Bell (21)

2. David Porecki (12)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (acting captain) (66)

4. Nick Frost (10)

5. Will Skelton (26)

6. Jed Holloway (11)

7. Tom Hooper (1)

8. Rob Valetini (32)

9. Tate McDermott (23)

10. Carter Gordon (2)

11. Marika Koroibete (53)

12. Samu Kerevi (43)

13. Jordan Petaia (25)

14. Mark Nawaqanitawase (4)

15. Andrew Kellaway (21)

Reserves:

16. Jordan Uelese (17)

17. James Slipper (129)

18. Taniela Tupou (47)

19. Richie Arnold (2)

20. Rob Leota (14)

21. Nic White (61)

22. Quade Cooper (78)

23. Izaia Perese (3)