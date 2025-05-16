Chance for redemption for Joseph and Black Ferns

Maia Joseph of Otago. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

There is nothing people love more than a good redemption story.

Otago halfback Maia Joseph could be in the thick of one when the Black Ferns look to reverse their fortunes against Canada in Christchurch tomorrow.

Joseph has been named to start at halfback again in a repeat of the clash in the same city where Canada recorded their first win over the Black Ferns last year.

Matatu prop Amy Rule returns to the starting lineup at tighthead, after coming off the bench in the Pacific Four opener against Australia last week.

She joins three other Super Rugby Aupiki team-mates — hooker Georgia Ponsonby, lock Alana Bremner and centre Amy du Plessis — in the starting side.

No 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker shifts to the bench and first five Hannah King will again make impact from the reserves.

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u replaces Olsen-Baker in the back row, and Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has been named on the right wing, her first international union clash since the Rugby World Cup final in 2022, when she left the field early due to injury.

Breakout 18-year-old Braxton Sorensen-McGee retains her spot at fullback after scoring a brace on debut last week, and Ayseha Leti-I’iga shifts to the left wing, with Katelyn Vahaakolo left out of the 23.

Coach Allan Bunting has resisted the urge to name any of the sevens players who joined the squad this year, many only joining the Black Ferns in the past week.

But there is no doubt Woodman-Wickliffe’s return to the international stage will be a special moment in a hard-fought game.

"I’m really excited for Portia to again represent her country in front of friends and whānau," Bunting said.

"It will be a special moment for her. It’s been awesome seeing the joy in her eyes and everything she does to enhance our environment.

"Her willingness to learn and grow is contagious."

Canada, who are ranked second in the world behind England, secured their first win over the Black Ferns in Christchurch last year to wrap up the Pacific Four title.

They come in off the back of a 26-14 win over the United States two weeks ago, while the Black Ferns — ranked third in the world — beat the Wallaroos 38-12 last weekend.

"Last Saturday was a great stepping stone towards where we want to be, and we look forward to seeing how we build off that this week against a quality Canadian side," Bunting said.

"We are excited to play our first test at home."

Canada are without captain Sophie de Goede, the powerful No 8 and goal kicker, who tore her ACL last year. They will be led by second five Alex Tessier.

Kick-off is at 3.35pm.