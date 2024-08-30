Classy winger back for Otago

Jona Nareki in Highlanders kit. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Star winger Jona Nareki returns from mandatory HIA leave and will bolster Otago for their game against Taranaki in New Plymouth tomorrow afternoon.

Nareki suffered a head knock 10 minutes into the opening game of the season against Southland in Invercargill and missed the 27-25 win over Auckland and Sunday’s 31-26 victory over Bay of Plenty.

His return is timely given midfielder and co-captain Sam Gilbert has been ruled out with a toe injury.

It is unclear how long Gilbert will be sidelined but Otago lacked a little structure when he briefly left the field for an HIA against Bay of Plenty.

Nareki’s inclusion not only boosts the experience in the backline it also brings some X-factor.

Thomas Umaga-Jensen

In Gilbert’s absence, Thomas Umaga-Jensen will shift in one spot to second five, and Josh Whaanga shifts from wing to centre, where he played most of his schoolboy rugby.

Umaga-Jensen picked off a crucial intercept against the Bay of Plenty that helped spark his side to rally from nine points down.

He gets a lot of turnovers in the midfield as well. He is very strong over the ball.

Lock Will Tucker also returns to the lineup for the first time this season. He has been struggling with a foot complaint but will make his return from the bench.

Will Tucker

The other notable inclusion is Kaikorai prop Moana Takataka. He gets an opportunity from the bench in the absence of George Bower, who has been recalled by the All Blacks, and Abraham Pole, who is unavailable.

Takataka will be making his debut if he gets on to the field.

Rohan Wingham will start at loosehead and veteran hooker Liam Coltman shifts to the bench with Henry Bell getting the nod to start in the No2 jersey this weekend.

Otago have gone with a five forwards-two backs split on the bench.

Australian outside back Hudson Creighton will start on the right wing and will provide cover for the midfield.

Halfback Nathan Hastie made a positive impact when he came on last weekend and he gets another shot from the bench.

Star winger Kini Naholo has been ruled out for Taranaki.

Highlanders fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens moves to the wing, Josh Jacomb moves from first five to fullback, and Jayson Potroz earns his 50th cap at first five.

Otago v Taranaki



The teams

Otago: Finn Hurley, Hudson Creighton, Josh Whaanga, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, James Arscott, Christian Lio-Willie (captain), Harry Taylor, Oliver Haig, Fabian Holland, Sam Fischli, Saula Ma’u, Henry Bell, Rohan Wingham. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Benjamin Lopas, Moana Takataka, Will Tucker, Will Stodart, Nathan Hastie, Kyan Rangitutia, Lui Naeata.



Taranaki: Josh Jacomb, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Meihana Grindlay, Daniel Rona, Josh Setu, Jayson Potroz, Leone Nawai, Kaylum Boshier (captain), Michael Loft, Arese Poliko, Tom Franklin, Fiti Sa, Michael Bent, Bradley Slater, Mitch O’Neill. Reserves: Ricky Riccitelli, Perry Lawrence, Toby Burkett, Jackson Morgan, Scott Jury, Adam Lennox, Vereniki Tikoisolomone, Obey Samate.