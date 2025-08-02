Cormick at first five for pre-season clash

Otago’s Georgia Cormick passes during a match against Manawatū last year. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Georgia Cormick will have a new number on her back today.

The Otago Spirit halfback is suiting up at first five for their preseason clash against Canterbury in Geraldine this afternoon.

It mirrors a move from a couple of seasons ago when Black Ferns halfback Maia Joseph made the move to 10 with Cormick at 9.

Young Abigail Paton — who returns to Otago after a stint with Canterbury last year — gets the nod at halfback in what is a classy halves combination for the Farah Palmer Cup Championship side.

Incumbent Sheree Hume moves to second five, joined by Naomi Sopoaga in the midfield.

Jamie Church and Hannah Norris are on the wings and Olivia Fowler starts at fullback.

It is a relatively new loose forwards combination with incumbents Zoe Frood and Bella Rewiri-Wharerau sidelined.

Anchored by captain Greer Muir at No8, traditional hooker Hannah Lithgow will start on the blindside and Dunedin’s Shakirah Stephens packs down at openside.

The Spirit have an experienced front row combination in Eilis Doyle and Rebekah Wairau packing down outside of hooker Tegan Hollows.

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz

Otago Spirit

To play Canterbury

Olivia Fowler, Hannah Norris, Naomi Sopoaga, Sheree Hume, Jamie Church, Georgia Cormick, Abbie Paton, Greer Muir, Shakirah Stephens, Hannah Lithgow, Ella Gomez, Leila Hill, Rebekah Wairau, Tegan Hollows, Eilis Doyle.

Reserves: Lucy Cahill, Zoe Elliot, Rawinia Ngamoki-Moana, Kaylee Johnson, Maddy Sullivan, Dallas McKnight, Mia Cochrane, Sasha Scott, Pip Eason.