Blues need to lift their game against confident Old Boys

Excelsior first five Josh Phipps looks to pass during the team's win over Old Boys earlier in the season. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Old Boys crushed Kurow hearts last weekend.

Could Excelsior be in for the same treatment tomorrow?

Old Boys caused the upset of the playoffs when they pipped the Red Devils 38-37 at home, denying the defending champions their bid for a threepeat.

Valley soared through its playoff game, beating Blues 33-10 to remain unbeaten and head straight to the Citizens Shield grand final next weekend.

However, Blues get a lifeline in North Otago’s playoff structure, and will host Old Boys tomorrow to determine who will meet Valley in the final.

It is tipped to be a big encounter for both sides, with Old Boys aiming to make back-to-back finals — and go one step further — and Blues, who have been resurgent this year, hunting for their first title since 1997.

Old Boys had a wobbly start to the season, but have come home strong on a four-game winning streak.

They will take confidence having beaten Blues 20-17 in an arm wrestle in their last encounter.

Captain Kelepi Funaki has been a monster at the scrum for Old Boys, the return of No 8 Junior Fakatoufifta has bolstered the back trio and Mone Samate has added firepower to the backline.

Blues started off the season with a hiss and a roar, but have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks.

That is no reason to count them out — they are guaranteed to get up for a big game.

They scored a lovely try early through star Matia Qiolevu, — who has been sensational all season — the last time they met Old Boys, and have shown they can be potent from broken play with their speed.

Captain Mat Duff has put in a big shift at flanker to anchor his side this season and Oli Knopp has added to the backline, run by Tyron Davies and Josh Phipps.

Kickoff is at 2.30pm.