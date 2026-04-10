Chance to see Landers play club rugby

After two rounds, Varsity and the GI Spannerheads are the only unbeaten teams. Varsity lead by one point at the top of the table with two five-pointers after decimating the Sharks and holding out Kaik. The Bookends went out to a 10-point lead against Kaik with the clock winding down. Kaik stormed back as they did last week against the Magpies with a late try to winger Tupou but it was too little too late. GI struggled to put points on Zingers in the first half and led by only seven at the break. Zingers were very competitive in that spell. The second half was a different story, however, as GI ran away with the game and banged on 30 more points. My spies tell me Southern were very average against the rejuvenated AU outfit and really didn’t deserve to win by 20. AU need to convert pressure into points as that has cost them dearly in the first two games. The Harbour scrum with Saula Mau at tighthead destroyed the Eels to set up their first win. The Sharks ominously, AU and Zingers are all cuddling the dreaded spoon at the bottom of the table — but it’s early days team!

In an English country garden

And let me tell you plenty of Highlanders abound there this weekend. By my count, 18 players have been released into club rugby this weekend. A word of caution, however, is that a-third of these are wider training squad players who have come out of clubs anyway. The second-string Super competition (Bravehearts from here) is over thus the sudden surge. The major winners this weekend are Dunedin with five players in Fakatava, Vikena, Wingham, Knewstubb and Harvey. GI have Cribb, Te Hiwi, Lopas, Tito-Harris and Hurley, Varsity boast Lienert-Brown, Stodart,Solomon and McLeod, Kaikorai have Casey and Grindley, and Harbour possess Lauaki and Zingari Lolofie. This is a great excuse for you to get out and watch some code this weekend!

The White Horse is 100!

Well, the big weekend is finally here to mark the 100 years of the “Horse” in Central Otago rugby. Forget about winning the title, it’s all about who holds the White Horse Cup at the end of the year. Remember you don’t get your name on it unless you hold it at the end of the season. It’s on the road for the first time in a century as Upper Clutha will defend it against the Maggots in Frankton. There is the small matter of the Battle of the Basin between Wakatipu and Arrow as well. Cromwell will take on Matak and Alex will play the Baa Baas (whoever they are!). If you’re in Central, get yourself to the Events Centre — it’s Warbirds without the planes. If you don’t make it, Rugby Chat will be there to capture all the action and will be up on odt.co.nz on Sunday or Monday at the latest. Build it and they will come!

Down on the ‘Farm’

Having a quick look ,there were no real upsets on the ‘‘Farm‘‘ over all three comps. Clutha, shame on you for putting 70 on my lads from Clinton! It’s our first week back for 18 months! The talk of Owaka’s demise has been greatly exaggerated as they ran Heriot close. I watched Cromwell and Arrow on Thursday night and it was a pulsating affair which was unfortunately settled with a penalty to Cromwell and, to be fair, there were plenty of those! Upper Clutha and Wakatipu sadly look pretty dominant and it’s only round 1. In the north, Excelsior, Athies and Valley looked strong but hats off to Old Boys who have been on emergency watch giving the playing-through champs a hurry-up.

Who will run the club now??

Old mate Gary Wheeler was deservedly made the president of the Otago Rugby Union last week and not before time, I say. Is there anything the man hasn’t done in rugby in the last 50-odd years? Longest apprenticeship known to mankind . Gary and Sandy (long-suffering spouse) have been joined at the hip running AU for most of those 50 years. They will be great ambassadors for Otago even though they are “short” and they will need no introduction round the traps. Enjoy it team. You both deserve it and all clubs make sure they don’t have to buy a round. We all owe them! But the question is who will run AU. Is it time for the Columbs to stand up and be counted?

This weekend

In the Mayors’ Challenge, Tamah Alley didn’t go quite as well as Sophie Barker from the big smoke and ended with a –2 differential. We are appropriately on to John Glover from Queenstown with the big weekend up there. In the Battle of the Basin, Wakatipu (12-) should win but it will be closer than you think. Cromwell (13+) should be too strong for Matak up front and that will decide the game. Alex (13+) are playing an Invitation side made up of all the clubs and will win in a canter. Upper Clutha (13+) are the dominant force in Central Rugby and will over power the Maggots late to hold on to the White Horse.

Destroyed Harty the ‘‘Liquor Magnate” last week. It was embarrassing, to be fair, so on to Finchy from Speight’s this week, with a sterner challenge hopefully. Kaik (13+) with Lucas Casey back could put AU to the sword — they’ll be in for 50 minutes but then sparks could fly. The Southern v GI game is too close to call but if GI (12-) hold Southern in the tight and with plenty of Landers to call in they might sneak home. The Sharks never win at Port and the Hawks are coming off a good win. But if Dunedin (13+) get parity up front and, with Highlanders littering the backline, they could storm home late. Varsity (13+), also with a hatful of Landers, could put a cricket score on hapless Zingari.

paul.dwyer@alliedmedia.co.nz