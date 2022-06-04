Dunedin Premier Rugby - final scores

Taieri has kept its perfect record alive with a comprehensive 50-14 win against Green Island at Miller Park this afternoon.

The Eels scored eight tries to further consolidate their lead at the top of the competition standings.

They have won six on the trot and will be eyeing an unbeaten season.

Dunedin posted a 42-15 win against Alhambra-Union at the North Ground and are firmly entrenched in the second place with four wins from five games.

Dunedin impressed in thieir win over Alhambra-Union. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Southern shut out Zingari-Richmond 48-0 at Bathgate Park to move into third place.

But the match of the round was between University and Kaikorai would are both labouring in the bottom reaches.

Kaikorai prevailed 48-38 but almost came unstuck, with University finishing strongly. Spare a thought for winger Jeremiah Asi, who scored four tries but still ended up on the losing side.

The scores

Green Island 14-50 Taieri Fulltime

Alhambra-Union 15-42 Dunedin Fulltime

University 38-48 Kaikorai Fulltime

Southern 48-0 Zingari Fulltime

Harbour - Bye