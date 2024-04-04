Dunedin Premier Rugby team preview: Alhambra-Union

Alhambra Union in a scrum with Kaikorai at North Ground. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Alhambra-Union

Last year: Last.

Coach: Scott Opetaia (second year), assistants Ken Tipene (first) and Jodi Takimoana (first).

Squad. —

Forwards: Benji Latu, Sam Smith, JT Taylor, Josh Fitzpatrick, Adam McNeil, Ty Pelasio (captain) , Roy Devereux, McKenzie Hunter, Teddy Davies, Petelo Amato, Bryce King, Kenny Delaiono, Albert Fremlin, Caleb Roa, Arnold Dinh, Jordan Gush, Sam McLean, Sam Collins.

Backs: Ramesh Khatri, Jack Johnston, Maivia Manukia, Tama Lawrence, Manu Rauqueqe, Tu Kotahi Paul, Lotu Solomona, Kiesuke Mitsugi, Timoci Narotu, Ollie McKenna, Ben Tapu, Peleki Tangifolau, Robert Foster.

Insert something positive about last season.

Did we say that out loud?

Oops.

It was undoubtedly a tough season for Alhambra-Union. They went winless and gave up at least 50 points every other game.

Recruiting would have been tough.

Coach Scott Opetaia could not be reached for comment to provide any clarity around the new players.

But Ty Pelasio is back. The veteran loose forward will captain the team again. He is a hard-working player with oodles of experience.

It will be his job to rally the side when it is under the pump.

Oscar Anderson is missing from the team list and the fullback/first five was one of the best for the Broncos last season.

They have drawn defending champions Southern at Bathgate Park in their opening game.

The Bronco gave up 175 points in their opening two games last season, so they will be hoping for more positive signs today.

* Team lists provided by the Otago Rugby Football Union.