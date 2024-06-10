Four goals, superb try set-up help win the day for Wakatipu

The White Horse Cup, mounted in its protective glass and wood display case. The cup is contested by Central Otago rugby clubs. PHOTO:

Thanks to Rube Peina, the White Horse Cup — Central Otago’s much-prized trophy — is still in the possession of Wakatipu.

Peina kicked four goals from four attempts and brilliantly set up Wakatipu’s only try in the tense 16-10 victory over Arrowtown at Queenstown on Saturday.

"Thank goodness we had Rube," confessed Wakatipu coach Jordan Manihera after his team escaped from an intense local derby with nothing to spare.

After Wakatipu’s stunning performance when it lifted the trophy from Upper Clutha, a team Arrowtown had lost to 50-0, few expected this game to go to the wire. But it sure did, dramatically so.

Playing in front of a huge crowd in perfect conditions, Wakatipu found themselves seven points down five minutes into the game.

A penalty goal to Peina and a fine try by centre Latia Rogorogoivalu, spectacularly created by Peina, brought relief to the home fans, giving Wakatipu a 13-7 halftime advantage.

Incredibly, the trophy holders would not score again until right on the final whistle.

The second half belonged to Arrowtown’s forwards, who pressured the home team mercilessly.

A penalty to Blair Foster made it 13-10, but he missed another attempt from almost in front.

Wakatipu’s defensive qualities were tested over a 15-minute period as the Arrowtown forwards threw everything at them, but about 50cm was the closest they got to the goal-line.

Finally, the Wakatipu players worked their way downfield before Peina slotted his fourth goal in the 80th minute.

Coach Manihera credited the victory to "attitude, ticker ... and Rube Peina".

Wakatipu had unluckily lost hooker Phil Kingsley during the warm-up, when he was called away to a family emergency.

Arrowtown had several outstanding performers, most of them forwards, notably lineout ace Malcolm Sutherland, loosies Samuel Green, Aidan Conrad-Hinga and Alesana Tulafono along with the powerful front row of Joji Ravula, Thomas McKenzie and try-scorer Ben Carr. Winger Ryan Egerton also contributed plenty.

Upper Clutha rebounded from an average first half against Maniototo at Ranfurly to win comfortably 26-14 and remain at the head of the competition, three points clear of Wakatipu.

It was 7-7 at the break but tries to Blake Manning and Sean Murray within six minutes of the resumption set Upper Clutha on the path to success.

Tomas Jarman scored a try, giving him eight for the season. His team-mates, prop Ben McKeich and fullback Henry Schikker, sit second on the ladder with six tries each.

Alexandra cemented third place with a 31-22 victory over Matakanui Combined at Omakau, scoring five tries to three.

Two of those tries went to standout flanker Taura Wilson.

The feature game next Saturday will be in Wanaka when home team Upper Clutha take on Alexandra, who bowled them over in the 2023 final.

— Bob Howitt