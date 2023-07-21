Regional honours on the line

The Alexandra side who are set to play West Taieri in the Otago Countrywide final, having beaten a previously undefeated Upper Clutha side last weekend.

The Otago Countrywide final kicks off at Molyneux Park tomorrow as the Central Otago champions, Alexandra, host their Southern Region counterparts, West Taieri, for regional glory.

Alexandra stunned the greater Central Otago rugby community in Wanaka on Saturday as they beat the previously unbeaten Upper Clutha 32-24 in front of a mammoth and sometimes hostile crowd.

It seemed like the Alexandra side had the odds stacked against them at halftime, but three second-half tries and plenty of defensive determination enabled them to lift the Central Otago crown for the first time since 2015.

The Armadilloes showed promise on attack with young halfback Ryan O’Neill a huge part of their setup. O’Neill steered the ship to perfection and had plenty of support from the rest of his side.

West Taieri have had a week off to rest up after their Southern Region victory a fortnight ago.

West Taieri beat Clutha 28-23 in an equally close and hard-fought affair.

The Pigs had a narrow lead at halftime and despite going behind at the start of the second half, they held their nerve to wrap up their second title since joining the Southern Region competition in 2020.

West Taieri first five Callum Smeaton had a strong match in the final. Smeaton’s educated left boot allowed West Taieri to play in the right areas of the field and will be key again this weekend.

The Southern Region sides have had a fair run of victories in this competition.

The last Central Otago team to raise the Countrywide Trophy was Wakatipu in 2012 with a close win over Clutha Valley.

Heriot claimed victory in 2013 and Lawrence the year after.

Clutha’s era of dominance on the Countrywide scene accounted for the next five years, with West Taieri and Clutha Valley making up the last three.

Written by Francis Parker