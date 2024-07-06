Top teams locked in for semifinals

The semifinals are set in Dunedin premier club rugby.

Southern will play Green Island, and Dunedin will host University, next Saturday.

Top qualifiers Green Island were beaten 31-25 by University at Miller Park this afternoon, but the Grizzlies survive for another week as the highest-ranked loser.

University's Mac Harris, centre, is tackled by Green Island's Riley Lucas, right, with Vilimone Bainibure, left, in support. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Southern soaked up some early pressure to romp to a 41-15 win over Zingari-Richmond, who had a player shown a red card in the second half.

The Magpies are now the highest-seeded team, and on the evidence of today’s win will take some beating.

Dunedin beat Kaikorai 39-20 to claim the final spot in the semifinals, where they will have their hands full with a University team hitting their straps.