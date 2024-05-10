West Taieri to take on Crescent in top-of-table show down

Crescent captain and playmaker Chase Owen skips away from Clutha defender Sylvester Reeves during a game earlier this season. PHOTO: TWOFORTY PHOTOGRAPHY

With duck-shooting break over, it is time to prepare for three solid weeks of Southern Region rugby which could well shape the finals landscape.

This weekend features a top-of-the-table clash at Outram between leaders West Taieri and Crescent.

West Taieri are unbeaten and at this stage of the season are looking odds-on to defend their Southern Region title.

West Taieri should be fully rested with only four of their squad featuring in the North v South game last Thursday night.

Crescent are sitting just behind their opposition on the table with just one loss to their name this season.

The majority of Crescent’s squad played in the North-South game. We will see if this decision was the right call come game day.

Two trophies are on the line at Clinton as the home side host Clutha in what could be a fascinating contest.

Clutha are sitting pretty inside the top four with some stellar performances of late.

Clinton went close to doing the unthinkable at Kaitangata a fortnight ago after their lineout almost stole them the game.

Clinton have shown that they can foot it with the big boys but they just need the final pass to stick.

It is club day at Swamp Hen Park as Owaka host Clutha Valley for the Bryan Price Trophy.

Owaka currently hold the trophy and should be well rested after two weeks off thanks to the bye.

Clutha Valley are playing an expansive and effective game at the moment and are coming in hot from a huge win at Toko last time out.

Injuries may have hurt Valley a little, but they will still be strong favourites heading into this one.

Heriot host Toko at Death Valley with the home side desperately looking for their first win of the season.

Heriot are playing strongly in patches, only to throw it away with periods of wasteful rugby.

Toko are coming off a huge loss to Clutha Valley and will be determined to show that they are better than that.

- By Francis Parker