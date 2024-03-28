Zingari make statement in opening round

Action from the Dunedin v Green Island match at Kettle Park. Photo: Linda Robertson

Zingari-Richmond have sent a warning - they are here to play this year.

The Colours slotted a late penalty to edge Harbour 20-18 on a bleak evening at Watson Park, in the opening round of this year's Dunedin premier competition.

The game felt like it was played two inches from the try line at either end.

A brutal cross wind made goal-kicking all but impossible from one end.

Zingari-Richmond replacement back Shaun Driver beat the odds, though. He knocked over a critical second-half conversion and drilled a late penalty to help clinch the win.

Zingari-Richmond have set up camp in the lower reaches of the competition standings for decades.

But they have a monster pack this season and they looked more organised out wide than in previous seasons.

At Kettle Park, Green Island beat Dunedin 18-10.

The home team scored a late try through centre Jayden Tegg to snaffle a consolation bonus point.

Southern were too strong for Alhambra-Union at Bathgate Park. The defending champions cruised to a 38-7 win, while Taieri edged University 27-26 at Peter Johnstone Park.

Highlanders back-up first five Cameron Millar slotted a penalty in injury time to seal the win.