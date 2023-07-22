Country players backbone of Spirit

The Otago Spirit has a strong country connection with many players growing up in the country. Pictured in the back of a ute on Thursday night are (from back left) Grace Hastie, Eilis Doyle, Julia Gorinski, Kayley Johnson, (from middle left) Abigail Paton, Hannah Lithgow, Paige Church, Tegan Hollows, Jamie Church and (front) Atawhai Hotene and Keely Hill. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

You can take the girl out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the girl.

And they are helping put the grass back in grassroots rugby.

The swandris are rife among the Otago Spirit this season, with the Farah Palmer Cup side having 14 players who grew up in the Otago country.

Many still live there — in Balclutha, Palmerston, Kaitangata, Kurow — and some make the four hour round-trip to get to training twice a week.

But what is a few extra kilometers in the car when you enjoy it so much?

It was an easy choice for Spirit hooker Tegan Hollows, who lives in Balclutha and who relished being surrounded by like-minded players in the squad.

"I love it. It could be cool if there was an Otago country team one day," she joked.

"I love country rugby compared to town rugby.

"It’s just a different brand, so having a group of girls that play like our style of rugby brings something a bit different to the team."

Some players could opt to make life easier and move to Dunedin — but it all came back to the love of their towns and rugby.

"I think the love for it started down in the country.

"The majority of us probably started it at a lot younger age than what the town girls probably did, because where I’m from we started playing with the boys ... and then moved to all girls teams.

"It just started so young in us — the love of rugby. Our community is so focused around rugby as well."

South Otago rugby had been boosted in the past three years since the introduction of Big River Country, a southern club team playing in the Dunedin competition.

Getting Big River off the ground had been the "best thing ever" — previously Hollows was travelling to Dunedin for club and Spirit trainings — and helped the growth of the Spirit’s player pool.

"I’m so glad we’ve got a team down there. It’s definitely grown in numbers.

"Especially the Big River Country team. For us, it’s sparked up interest again.

"We’re willing to play because we love it so much, but other people definitely probably don’t have that same love.

"So if there is a team centred around them ... it’s brought girls in."

There was also a large number of country players involved in the Spirit development squad.

Their connections will be put to the test when the Spirit play Tasman in Nelson tonight.

They will want to go one better in the Championship this season, after running undefeated before falling to Hawke’s Bay in the final last year.

Farah Palmer Cup

Nelson, 7.05pm

Otago Spirit: Sheree Hume, Atawhai Hotene, Cheyenne Cunningham, Keely Hill, Jamie Church, Maia Joseph, Georgia Cormick, Bella Rewiri-Wharerau, Leah Miles, Zoe Whatarau, Julia Gorinski (captain), Sammie Bean, Paige Church, Tegan Hollows, Eilis Doyle. Reserves: Hannah Lithgow, Lucy Cahill, Pesalini Lave-Heehau, Kayley Johnson, Maddy Sullivan, Abigail Paton, Te Atawhai Campbell, Oceana Campbell.

Tasman: Amelia Hammet, Iva Sauira, Lesieli Taufa, Chloe Dixon, Fiaali’i Solomona, Cassie Siataga, Lucy Brown, Tamara Silcock, Masuisuimatamaalii Tauasa Pauaraisa, Neve Anglesey, Tanita Garnett, Brooklyn Logan, Manaia Ashley Ulutupu, Precious (Fai) Auimatahi, Peleoaiga Loto. Reserves: Alicia San Martin Alonso, Avau Filimaua, Philomena Petaia, Grace Guyton, Jess Harvie, Shelby Lin, Sarah Jones, Eve Findlay.