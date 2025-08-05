Crusader caps off meteoric rise with ABs call-up

Crusader Kyle Preston prepares to kick the ball during a Super Rugby Pacific game against the Highlanders in Christchurch earlier this year. Photo: Getty Images

Kyle Preston's inclusion in the All Blacks Rugby Championship squad has capped a meteoric rise for the Crusaders halfback who has no fear of scaling great heights.

The 25-year-old is a roofer by trade and only stopped last year to give his dream of becoming a professional rugby player a real crack.

The Tawa College player made his NPC debut for Wellington in 2023 before picking up his first Super Rugby Pacific gig with the Crusaders this year.

Following a breakout year with the Super Rugby champions, he could possibly play his first test after being named in the All Blacks squad as injury cover.

"It's funny," Preston said.

"You don't really expect it (All Blacks call-up), but it's in the back of your mind if you're playing well. You hope to maybe see your name."

There is no doubt his form for the Crusaders is what got Preston selected - but for the Wellingtonian, the move to Christchurch wasn't necessarily natural.

"It was a massive call for me. I've never lived out of Wellington.

"So to make the move down to Christchurch was a pretty big decision. Obviously, I'm super glad that I made the move. It was good to just get out the comfort zone and be in a new environment, a new city.

"I really enjoyed it down there."

Preston believes playing in a title-winning team and behind a strong Crusaders forward pack helped his All Blacks cause.

"For sure. There's rich history in that club and a lot of good players down there. So to be able to get a chance to play for them helps with the exposure. I was probably getting a few more minutes than I would have if I stayed up here (Wellington)."

Preston, who has signed with the Crusaders to the end of the 2027 season, has a strong kicking game and he believes that is one of his points of difference.

"I kick off both feet and I think on the field it helps relieve a little bit of pressure through games. So, yeah, I guess that's an asset for me."

Another asset is his fitness. During pre-season, he set a Crusaders bronco record (a fitness test measuring endurance and speed) of 4 minutes and 13 seconds.

"I definitely do a little bit better in fitness test than some others. But rugby is completely different, fitness wise, than just running. So that's not all I'm going to be able to rely on."

His background as a roofer helped him develop a strong work ethic and the importance of keeping his body in shape.

"It's a cool trade," Preston said.

"I'm a man who likes to be up on the roof and and doing things actively. It is pretty tough on the body, though. Trying to juggle rugby and roofing was a bit tough."

Though it's a trade he'd be happy to go back to when he's done with rugby.

"Thankfully I was able to finish my apprenticeship at the start of last year before it all kind of kicked off (his professional rugby career). So I'll keep that in the back pocket for after the career."