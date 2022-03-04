Crusaders too good for Moana Pasifika

Brodie McAlister runs the ball up for the Crusaders against Moana Pasifika. Photo: Getty

All the intensity and enthusiasm of a team in its first game was evident from the outset.

Moana Pasifika began its Super Rugby existence in an energetic, relentless and, at times, brutal manner.

In the end the Crusaders ground out a 33-12 win at Forysth Barr Stadium last night.

But for much of the game Moana Pasifika played like the team with all its built up excitement, having missed the competition's first two weeks through Covid-19.

There was enough to show this team will not be an easy beat.

It was physical on defence and showed willingness to use its flair on attack.

The Crusaders looked to use its ball runners to apply pressure inside the Moana Pasifika 22 and methodically break down the defence.

They had close to 80% of the possession and territory throughout the first 20 minutes.

But the Moana Pasifika defence was resolute.

It met the table-toppers with physicality, regularly driving it back in contact, while also quelling three lineout drives.

When lock Samuel Slade ripped the ball away in a tackle, finally giving it some possession after 15 minutes, it did not take long to capitalise.

First five-eighth Lincoln McClutchie broke the line, sparking a movement which led to the Solomone Funaki crashing over in the right corner.

It gave Moana Pasifika its first points in Super Rugby, as well as a 5-0 lead despite having tackled for most of the game.

From there the Crusaders gained the upper hand.

The pressure eventually told and an inevitable missed tackle led to a linebreak and Mitchell Dunshea crossing in the left corner.

Ethan Blackadder crashed over shortly after to make it 14-5.

It was all the Crusaders could manage before halftime, though, as Moana Pasifika made 107 tackles and missed just 10.

Notably the Crusaders missed 12 of the 42 they had to make _ perhaps an illustration of the attacking intent Moana Pasifika showed.

A Codie Taylor try from a lineout drive made that 21-5 just after the break.

But Moana Pasifika fought back and began to fire some shots of its own midway through the half.

That eventually resulted in a try when a poor pass from Richie Mo'unga was scooped up and Fine Inisi crossed.

However, the Crusaders responded straight away as Tamaiti Williams edged over from a pick and go, before Taylor scored another from a lineout drive on fulltime.

Moana Pasifika 12 (Solomone Funaki, Fine Inisi tries; Lincoln McClutchie con), Crusaders 33 (Mitchell Dunshea, Ethan Blackadder, Codie Taylor 2, Abraham Pole tries; Simon Hickey 3 cons, Richie Mo'unga con). HT: 5-14