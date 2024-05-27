Determined John McGlashan seal victory with strong final quarter

Photo: Getty Images

John McGlashan scored two late tries to edge a determined Wakatipu side 20-14 in their round three Southern Schools Rugby Championships match in Dunedin on Saturday.

Wakatipu took the lead midway through the second half through a try to left-winger Harry Seeto.

They had played with a lot of fire and determination.

They had the momentum going into the final quarter of the game.

Johnnies had let themselves down with their discipline but regained the lead when impressive fullback Jaxon Thomson went over from a set piece from 30m out.

And blindside Jonty Riley barged over late to seal the victory.

Coach Corey Kara said his side was able to hold on to the ball late in the match and execute their set pieces which proved the difference in the end.

"I felt like we deserved the win but it was a tough win," he said.

Thomson was dynamic at the back. No 8 Liam Ross secured some key turnovers and Will Kara and Riley won plenty of lineout ball.

Otago Boys’ edged King’s 21-12 in tight contest at Littlebourne.

Neither side managed to score any points in the second half — the defence was that tough.

But tries Te-Ava-A-Katu Nicholas, Mason Lome-Hindle and first five Isaac Turoa got Otago Boys’ their third consecutive win and they lead the division 1.

Turoa had an outstanding match in the No 10 jersey and Sione Takataka had a bruising game at No 8.

In the other division 1 game, Southland Boys’ cruised to a 62-10 win against Otago Boys’ 2nds.

South Otago remains unbeaten in the blue pool. They beat St Kevin’s 59-31 in Oamaru.

King’s 2nds had a 19-13 win against Cromwell and

Māruawai-Menzies prevailed 36-13 against Taieri in Mosgiel.

In the maroon pool, Waitaki Boys’ edged Southland Boys’ 2nds 34-29 in Oamaru to remain unbeaten, Central Southland College scored a late try to beat Mt Aspiring 15-12 in Wānaka and Dunstan humbled John McGlashan 2nds 86-0.