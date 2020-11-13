Du Plessis set for Black Ferns debut

Amy du Plessis. Photo: Linda Robertson

Amy du Plessis is in line to make her Black Ferns debut tomorrow.

The Otago Spirit midfielder has been named in the reserves for the side’s game against the New Zealand Barbarians at the Trusts Arena in Waitakere.

Fellow Spirit player Kilisitina Moata’ane will start at centre for the Barbarians, while Morgan Henderson and Rosie Kelly will both come off the bench.

Du Plessis is one of six newcomers in the Black Ferns team.

Coach Glenn Moore said that du Plessis’ work rate in last weekend’s trial game made her a standout.

The 21-year-old was born in South Africa, but moved to New Zealand aged 7.

She grew up in Southland and has played for the Spirit since leaving school.

Kelsie Wills, Langi Veainu and Cheyelle Robins-Reti will all debut in the starting line-up, while Chelsea Bremner and Kendra Reynolds join du Plessis on the bench.

They will have plenty of experience around them in the likes of Kendra Cocksedge, Selica Winiata and captain Eloise Blackwell — all with 40 or more caps to their name.

The match will be one of three tomorrow, as the Defence Ferns are playing the New Zealand Police and Tonga will come up against Samoa before the main game, which kicks off at 4.35pm.

Moore said it would be an exciting spectacle.

“This is a special opportunity to see the Black Ferns here at home and have a taste of the excitement Rugby World Cup 2021 will bring next year.

"The team can’t wait to get out there and play.

"With six debutants ready to go it’s going to be a fantastic occasion.

It will be the first of two games between the Black Ferns and Barbarians.

The sidess are set to play again next Saturday in Nelson.

NZ v Barbarians

Auckland, tomorrow, 4.35pm

Black Ferns: Selica Winiata, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Grace Brooker, Chelsea Alley, Langi Veainu, Hazel Tubic, Kendra Cocksedge, Aroha Savage, Kennedy Simon, Charmaine McMenamin, Kelsie Wills, Eloise Blackwell, Aleisha-Pearl Nelson, Luka Connor, Toka Natua. Reserves: Cristo Tofa, Phillipa Love, Aldora Itunu, Chelsea Bremner, Kendra Reynolds, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Ruahei Demant, Amy du Plessis.

NZ Barbarians: Lyric Faleafaga, Monica Tagoai, Kilisitina Moata’ane, Janna Vaughan, Carys Dallinger, Ariana Bayler, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Marcelle Parkes, Alana Bremner, Cindy Nelles, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Amy Rule, Saphire Abraham, Krystal Murray. Reserves: Patricia Maliepo, Rebecca Todd, Jay Jay Taylor, Olivia Ward-Duin, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Morgan Henderson, Iritana Hohaia, Martha Lolohea, Rosie Kelly.