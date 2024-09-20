Dunedin-born Jansen into Ireland seconds

Sean Jansen attacks the Stormers defence while playing for Connacht in Galway earlier this year. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

An Otago product is another step closer to his dream of playing test rugby.

Former North Otago and Green Island loose forward Sean Jansen has been named in the Emerging Ireland squad for a tour of South Africa.

Jansen, 25, plays for Irish club Connacht, and qualifies for the Emerald Isle through his grandparents.

The physical No 8 had some injury issues before becoming a regular starter for Connacht last season in the United Rugby Championship, starring with two tries in a win over Welsh club Scarlets.

The Emerging Ireland squad has been selected by Simon Easterby, who toured New Zealand with the Lions in 2005 and is coaching Ireland while Andy Farrell is on sabbatical with the Lions.

It is a reasonably clear sign Jansen is on the radar of the No2 nation in test rugby.

Impress in South Africa, and the Otago Boys’ High School old boy could be in line for elite honours before long.

It has been a busy few years for the Dunedin-born Jansen, who starred for Green Island and in one season for North Otago before electing to head overseas.

He played for English club Leicester Tigers before joining Connacht.

Emerging Ireland play two South African teams, the Pumas and the Cheetahs, as well as the Western Force in a tournament in Bloemfontein.