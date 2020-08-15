Top of the table Taieri win again

Taieri won again while Dunedin won a crucial game as premier club rugby offered up some close encounters.

No spectators were going to be at the games under alert level 2 and most stayed at home to watch an exciting Highlanders win over the Hurricanes 38-21.

Taieri led 5-0 at the break over Green Island at Miller Park and then pushed on in the second half to win 21-7. Green Island scored near the end to get its only points of the game as the match ended early when a home team player suffered a nasty head knock.

Dunedin beat Alhambra-Union 27-18 and denied the A/U Broncos a bonus point.

Kaikorai scored right near the end to beat University 20-18 while Southern beat Zingari-Richmond at Bathgate Park 43-18.

Just two rounds are left before the top six playoffs commence.