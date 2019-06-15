Varsity shock Harbour while Taieri close the gap

rugby_3_150619.jpg University pulled off the surprise of the round, thumping Harbour 53-0. Photo: Peter McIntosh

University thumped Harbour 53-0 in a clinical display at the University of Otago Oval today.

Fullback Taylor Haugh produced a masterclass. Every time he touched the ball something magic happened, while Highlanders utility Matt Faddes was on hand to score three tries.

Harbour (48 points) remains at the top of the standings but that was a deflating loss.

University (44 points) consolidated its spot in fourth place but has a game in hand.

Kaikorai (43 points) demolished Alhambra-Union 70-14 at Bishopscourt to stay in touch with the top four. Ben Miller kicked 10 conversions in the 10-try romp.

Taieri (47 points) closed the gap to Harbour with a convincing 54-7 win against Zingari-Richmond at Montecillo, while Green Island (45 points) retained the Challenge Shield with a 36-20 win against Southern.