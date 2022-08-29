Emphatic win as North Otago vanquishes Buller

North Otago laid its stake in the ground early for this year’s Meads Cup after decimating Buller 71-10 on Saturday.

It was a clinical attacking performance from the Old Golds, who ripped Buller’s defence to shreds to keep the men in blue at bay for most of the game.

Second five Hayden Todd was a general directing play, setting up his backline to pile on the points, hitting hard on defence and providing a steady boot in the goal-kicking duties.

Mone Samate showed his electric pace on the left wing again to run in two tries within 10 minutes, and Levi Emery was solid at the back.

Up front, Kelepi Funaki and debutant prop Rohan Wingham both had big games in their inaugural first-class match scrumming together, while captain Hayden Tisdall anchored the front line at hooker.

Big No 8 Junior Fakatoufifita was lethal, scoring twice, Manulua Taiti was ever-reliable at lock, Josh Reid was hungry for work, showing his skill over the ball at the breakdown to force a handful of turnovers, and Seta Koroitamana showed his class.

As the home side did in last weekend’s Heartland opener, North Otago was on the board within the first minute, when a quick turnover led to Emery shimmying through Buller’s defence and handing off to halfback Tini Feke, before a lovely ball put Todd over the line.

Buller hit back through a Jack Parker penalty, and the next 10 minutes featured several knock-ons, missed tackles and unforced errors.

But, once Feke scored to make it 14-3, the Old Golds appeared to settle down and get to work.

Samate scored two in quick succession, as did Funaki, and Koroitamana went over for a 45-3 lead at the half.

After the break, Taiti and Reid scored — Reid’s first Heartland try — to push out to a 57-3 lead.

Coach Jason Forrest rang the changes, and the Old Golds took a little while to settle, giving Buller an opportunity to try to pull something together.

North Otago’s defence was solid but a missed pass let centre Michael Stringer run in a 60m try for Buller to finally get some reward.

There is still plenty of room for improvement for the Old Golds, who left points on the park again, but they showed what their attack game is capable of this season and banked top spot in the standings.

Buller will be bitterly disappointed with its performance, unable to back up after beating Mid Canterbury in the opening round.

North Otago heads to Fairlie this weekend for a massive game against rival and defending Meads Cup champion South Canterbury.

Heartland



The scores

North Otago 71

Mone Samate 2, Junior Fakatoufifita 2, Kelepi Funaki 2, Josh Reid, Manulua Taiti, Seta Koroitamana, Tini Feke, Hayden Todd tries; Todd 5 con, Josh Phipps 3 con

Buller 10

Michael Stringer try; Jack Parker con, pen

Halftime: North Otago 45-3.