Friday, 17 July 2020

End of the line

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    Rosie Aitken (8) lowers True Ferguson (10) at a junior girls skills day at Logan Park yesterday.

    The day was the start of junior girls rugby which will be played this season on Sundays, involving Dunedin club teams.

    The first of the seven days of play will be at Hancock Park on July 26.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter