Former All Black Shayne Philpott dies aged 58

Former All Black and Canterbury stalwart Shayne Philpott has died. He was 58.

Philpott, who played 113 games for Canterbury, is understood to have died in Christchurch after a medical event, Stuff reports.

NZ Rugby has confirmed the news of his death, saying their thoughts were with his family.

In 14 appearances for his country, Philpott played two internationals for the All Blacks between 1988-1991, including the 1991 World Cup third-place playoff against Scotland.

The versatile back was All Black No 895.

His death from the suspected medical event comes little more than a week after that of former Highlander Connor Garden-Bachop, who also died after a medical event, also in Christchurch.

A memorial service was held for Garden-Bachop in the city yesterday.