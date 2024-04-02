Former All Blacks forwards coach joins Wallabies staff

Mike Cron. File photo: Getty

The Wallabies have signed another former member of the All Blacks coaching staff.

Former All Blacks forwards coach Mike Cron has signed on with Australia Rugby and will assist the Wallabies' new head coach Joe Schmidt - the former Ireland head coach and All Blacks assistant coach under Ian Foster.

Cron spent 16 years and more than 200 tests in the All Black environment before stepping away after the World Cup in Japan in 2019.

Cron had been planning to retire after the All Blacks' 8-7 win over France at the 2011 World Cup in Auckland but when Steve Hansen took over from Sir Graham Henry he was persuaded to stay on.

In recent years Cron has been a consultant with World Rugby.

"Mike has added tremendous value in every programme he has been involved with and brings a wealth of knowledge to our coaching group," Schmidt said.

The Wallabies' first test of the year is against Wales in July.

They will take on the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship but that won't be until late September.