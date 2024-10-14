Former Highlander in talks over Crusaders coaching role

Harlequins attach coach Nick Evans is in talks to join the Crusaders' coaching lineup in 2025. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Former All Blacks and Highlanders first five-eighth Nick Evans is in talks with the Crusaders about joining their coaching lineup next season.

The Crusaders are on the hunt for a new attack coach after Tamati Ellison departed last week to take up a full-time role as All Blacks assistant coach.

Crusaders head coach Rob Penney.

Evans has been working as the attack coach for English Premiership side Harlequins since 2017, helping them claim the 2020-21 title.

He was also England attack coach during their 2023 Six Nations campaign in which they finished fourth.

A Crusaders spokesperson confirmed the franchise has been speaking to Evans, but said they are in talks with "a range of people".

It comes after the Crusaders' run of seven straight Super Rugby titles ( 14 in total) came to an end last season under new coach Rob Penney who took over from current All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.

With just four wins from 14, Penney's side missed the playoffs and suffered four straight defeats for the first time in their history.

They finished ninth on the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific ladder.

In July, the Crusaders confirmed Penney would stay on as head coach next season and see out his two-year contract.

Evans could add valuable experience to the coaching lineup. He played 16 times for the All Blacks from 2004-2007 and 42 Super Rugby games for the Blues and Highlanders. He also represented North Harbour, Otago and Auckland in the NPC.

Evans made 16 appearances for the All Blacks, including this one against Romania in 2007. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

In 2008, he joined Harlequins and made more than 200 appearances for the south-west London club side.

Evans helped Harlequins win the European Challenge Cup in 2010-11 and the Premiership the following season before he retired as a player in 2017.

Evans stayed at the club as the attack coach.