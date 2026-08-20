Former Otago captain Eben Joubert lives in Germany now but he still keeps a close eye on his home nation (South Africa) and his adopted land (New Zealand). He shares his thoughts on the Greatest Rivalry tour.



I’ve really enjoyed the build-up and warm-up matches. It’s great to see the All Blacks playing with confidence and intent again. There’s a real belief there, and they’re moving in the right direction.

Living in Europe now, it’s been fun to follow the buzz around Fabian Holland, but honestly, the player who’s impressed me most is Anton Segner. He plays in the position I used to play, and I really like the way he goes about his work.

Also, living in Germany now, thanks to him, Germany has started to show the matches on national TV here, and Anton is quite the star in Germany.

Now I get to watch the rugby in Germany. The only drawback is I need to listen to German commentary, which is a bit of a headache, but it is wonderful to see the game growing here as well.

Former Otago rugby captain Eben Joubert with wife Melanie and sons Emil (9) and Carl (12) in Hamburg. Photo: Supplied

Along with Cam Roigard, Anton is one I’ll be watching most closely.

For South Africa, it feels less about one or two stars and more about how they impose their game. They’ve got huge depth, which is a strength, but it also makes combinations crucial.

Personally, I’m really excited about Paul de Villiers. A young, natural openside. Seeing him and Segner go at it would be an epic loose forward battle.

Knowing Rassie Erasmus, he’ll have his combinations and plan sorted.

This series feels like it comes down to who forces the other away from their natural game.

It’s going to be tight, but if pressed, I’d back the Springboks to edge the first test. Whatever happens, I just can’t wait.