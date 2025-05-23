Galbraith comeback lingers in memory

Richard Jones. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

1. Favourite rugby memory?

Maybe that 2021 Galbraith Shield final, which we won over Star. We had a bunch of guys out injured ... and got behind on the scoreboard. But we came back and scored a try right on fulltime.

2. Hardest opponent?

Pirates Old Boys. The last couple of years, we’ve had some ding-dong battles with them.

3. What rugby player do you admire?

Ardie Savea is pretty hard to go past at the moment. He’s pretty impressive and inspirational.

4. What do you do to relax?

I like to read. I like to spend time with the family, go for walks close to the beach. I like to surf if I get a chance in the summer.

5. If Richard Jones is cooking, what are we eating?

Lamb shanks.