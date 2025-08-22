NZR confirm new broadcast deal

The All Blacks perform the haka before their match against Argentina on Sunday morning in Cordoba. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has confirmed a new broadcast deal with Sky from 2026-2030 with TVNZ to screen provincial games free-to-air.

Sky will continue to broadcast all All Blacks, Black Ferns, Super Rugby Pacific, Super Rugby Aupiki and NPC and Farah Palmer Cup matches.

Up to five offshore All Blacks and Black Ferns test matches respectively during the period are not included in the domestic broadcast agreement.

NZR hopes these matches will give it the ability to generate additional income if confirmed. Rights to broadcast these matches will be negotiated on a match-by-match basis at the time.

No financial details have been revealed, though NZR chairperson David Kirk said the governing body was pleased with the deal.

"We're delighted to confirm this new agreement with our long-term partner Sky, which will see Sky remain the home of rugby in New Zealand. The next five years are exciting for fans, with the best domestic competitions in the world and an amazing international calendar for our All Blacks and Black Ferns, including a men's and historic first women's British & Irish Lions tour," Kirk said.

TVNZ will become NZR's free-to-air provincial rugby partner.

"We are pleased to partner with TVNZ to provide expanded free-to-air coverage of provincial rugby," Kirk said.

"New Zealanders will have more ways to watch rugby than ever before over the next five years."

NZR has reserved the right to play up to five offshore All Blacks and Black Ferns matches respectively over the five-year term from outside the scheduled competitions, to support its efforts to increase its revenue base.

New Zealand rights to broadcast such matches will be negotiated on a match-by-match basis at the time.

Kirk said NZR was focused on improving access to rugby for fans through this broadcast agreement and NZR's wider content strategy, supported by exciting domestic and cross-border competitions and a block-buster international calendar.

"The Black Ferns will take part in a new international women's calendar from next year that will see them play more test matches against the best teams in the world. We also have some exciting announcements to make in the coming months to confirm the All Blacks calendar, including new competitions and tours."

The agreement with TVNZ will see 93 provincial matches available free-to-view on TVNZ+, with three games a week in appointment viewing slots on TVNZ 1. These matches will also be shown co-exclusively live on Sky.

"We see this as a win-win-win outcome - a secure revenue stream to support NZR in investing in rugby; Sky remaining our partner and the home of rugby; and a win for our fans as they will have more options and channels for viewing rugby," Kirk said.

Kirk said there was much to be positive about in terms of the financial outcome, the expansion of rugby coverage and fan access.

"We have seen positive broadcast numbers on Sky for the All Blacks and Black Ferns this year and the Super Rugby Pacific Final enjoyed its best viewership since 2016."

Kirk said NZR will now focus on finalising its international broadcast agreements.