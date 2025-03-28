Games non-competitive

West Taieri front-rower Logan Moore on his way to the line for one of his two tries against Toko during the opening round of the Southern Region premier club competition on Saturday. PHOTO: KAYLA ANN PHOTOGRAPHY

Round one of the Southern Region rugby season begins this weekend after last weekend’s matches were ruled out due to unforeseen circumstances.

At the conclusion of play last Saturday night, rumours were rife about Clinton RFC’s participation in the season after defaulting to Clutha that day.

Come Sunday, it was announced that Clinton could not field a side and would be removed from the 2025 competition.

This forced the committee to rule that Saturday’s matches were to be classed as non-competitive and that a new draw would be created, starting this weekend.

The match of the weekend takes place at Outram, where West Taieri host Crescent in a battle of two sides destined to finish near the top of the ladder.

The Speight’s Jug and McIntosh Cup are on the line and both sides will be excited at the prospect.

The two teams both had strong wins last weekend and will take talented sides into the match.

Crescent are without the services of Otago Country prop Oceania Ioane, who is out for the foreseeable future with an ankle injury.

Clutha were defaulted to last weekend, which left them without a game and bitterly disappointed.

They are at home this weekend against Owaka with the Art Bloxham Cup on the line.

It is a fresh start for both sides who should put on a good show.

Clutha Valley host Toko in what should be an even contest at the Condor Pit in Clydevale.

Last weekend’s results saw both sides come off second best so they will appreciate the opportunity for a clean slate.

If both sides can name their strongest squads then this match is too close to call.

The West Otago Shield is on the line at Lawrence with the home side hosting Heriot.

Lawrence had the bye last weekend so missed out on all the festivities.

Heriot had a win against Clutha Valley taken off them and will be more motivated than most to show their ability once again.