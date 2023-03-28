Gilbert proving the go-to man in Highlanders backline

Highlanders utility back Sam Gilbert evades diving Fijian Drua centre Apisalome Vota to score a try during the Super Rugby Pacific game at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

It must be time for Sam Gilbert to play halfback.

The strapping utility back is starting to become Mr Fixit for the Highlanders.

A regular fullback, he has also covered wing and been used as a first five option, and when his team’s midfield options tumbled like bowling pins at the weekend, he found himself playing most of the 57-24 win over the Fijian Drua in the midfield.

"It’s something we’d talked about earlier in the year, the possibility of covering 12," Gilbert said.

"Obviously injuries have made it a bit more of an occurrence than expected, and I definitely wasn’t expecting to get 70 minutes."

Gilbert merely grinned when asked if that left just the No9 jersey to try at some time to complete the backline set.

"Our three halfbacks are the only fit guys we’ve got, so I don’t think I’m needed there."

The Highlanders were able to cut loose a little on Saturday evening, scoring nine tries as they surged to back-to-back wins.

Gilbert not only did an excellent job of appearing right at home in the midfield but relished, along with his team-mates, the opportunity to enjoy some running rugby.

"It was awesome that things really came together for us — just to see us score a few tries, and for things to really click and get some connection.

"When we connected phases together, we looked really good."

The Highlanders broke their duck against the Force in Invercargill the previous weekend without playing amazingly well and with a late collapse that meant the bonus point disappeared.

They were much better overall against the Drua but, echoing the feelings of coach Clarke Dermody, the players are not seeing the big victory as some sort of turning point.

"To drill in and put more of a performance together was really pleasing, and I think we can take confidence out of that," Gilbert said.

"But I wouldn’t say it’s a turning point. I’d say it’s more of a building block.

"We just keep building and moving forward and keep improving, and we’ll be in a good place."

At 24, and with 23 appearances in Super Rugby, Gilbert was almost on the senior side of the Highlanders squad at the weekend.

He could look around him at the end of the game and see some "kids" — the likes of 19-year-old hooker Jack Taylor and rookie first five Cam Millar — unexpectedly getting game time due to the team’s injury crisis.

"Those guys have been with us since November, which has been awesome for them, so to see them all getting an opportunity has been awesome.

"I think you saw the impact they can make."