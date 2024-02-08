Harmon reappointed Highlanders captain

Billy Harmon. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Sam Gilbert. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Billy and Sam.

They sound like two likely lads — either a pair of good ol’ cowboys or a couple of larrikins seeking mischief in the schoolyard — but they are men with a big job ahead of them this season.

The Highlanders have finally confirmed their permanent captain for 2024, and while there has been lots of change on and off the field, the retention of Billy Harmon, who will be joined by deputy Sam Gilbert, means there is consistency in that role.

"That’s cool for Billy. He’s the right guy for the job," coach Clarke Dermody said yesterday.

"His leadership style is definitely from the front. He leads by actions, especially on field.

"He’s very measured around his delivery of messages. He doesn’t get too emotional, so his dealings with referees and players in certain situations is very calm.

"He’s one of our best players on the field, so the boys follow him. He’s well-respected from what he did last year.

"Sammy comes in to assist him as vice-captain, so that’s new for us. I know they’ll both do a good job."

Gilbert is now a senior hand in a rejigged Highlanders squad.

He is making what appears to be a permanent move from fullback to midfield, so has some challenges ahead of him, but he is a rounded player with the respect of his peers.

"He’s a rugby guy, so he’s got a good rugby brain, and he’s involved heavily around our strategy when we’re playing.

"Him and Billy work well together already. They see the game in a similar way, and a similar way to what the coaches are looking at as well."

They will be joined in a leadership group by Ethan de Groot, Sean Withy, Jona Nareki and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Another effectively lined up for a senior role by the Highlanders, whose preseason campaign continues against the Hurricanes on Saturday, is Rhys Patchell.

The vastly experienced Welshman will start the season as the first-choice No 10, and his combination with former All Blacks halfback Folau Fakatava will be keenly monitored.

"Rhys has been great for our group," Dermody said.

"He’s a real rugby guy, but he’s also really giving around his knowledge, and he’s been awesome for our young 10s.

"I think he’s been good for Folau in, I guess, seeing the game and managing the game in a different way.

"We know what Folau can do with ball in hand. He’s had a role for us in finishing games. So I think Rhys is going to be good for him around setting games up."

Rising first five Cam Millar impressed the staff in the first preseason game against Moana Pasifika but will only be used as an injury replacement if needed this week, giving rookie Ajay Faleafaga a chance to see some game time.

The Hurricanes game is in three 30min periods.

Dermody has named two separate teams but there will be some mixing and matching.

"We think they’re two pretty even teams, and we’re giving guys an opportunity that didn’t get a run last week against Moana Pasifika.

"Everyone’s had a really good preseason, so I think it’s only fair that guys get opportunities to show us what they can do."

Dermody is happy enough to be playing at the stadium after other preseason plans fell through.

"It allows us to run our week as it will be in season, so from that side of things, it’s going to be great.

"It will test the boys’ fitness, as it always does. In previous years, we’ve run into a fair bit of cramp from the change of surface, because it’s quite hard in there, so hopefully getting a run in there will be beneficial in the long run."

Star prop de Groot remains sidelined on All Blacks coaching orders but will be allowed to play half a game against the Crusaders in Methven next week.

Highlanders teams

To play Hurricanes

Team 1: Connor Garden-Bachop, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jake Te Hiwi, Sam Gilbert, Jona Nareki, Rhys Patchell, Folau Dakatava, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon, Oliver Haig, Max Hicks, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Ricky Jackson, Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Team 2: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Jonah Lowe, Tanielu Tele’a, Matt Whaanga, Martin Bogado, Ajay Faleafaga, Nathan Hastie, Will Stodart, Sean Withy, Blair Ryall, Hugo Plummer, Fabian Holland, Saula Ma’u, Henry Bell, Ayden Johnstone.

