Heartache for gutsy Matatu

Matatu prop, Pip Love (left), tackles Hurricanes Poua back, Harmony Kautai, during their game in Wellington on Saturday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Defending Super Rugby Aupiki champions Matatu have been denied their first win of the season in a thriller against Hurricanes Poua.

With the scores locked at 29-29 with just minutes left on the clock, and the Poua camped in their 22m, Matatu had their backs against the wall to front up defensively.

But they coughed up a penalty and the Poua deployed a quick tap to keep their momentum rolling.

It stayed with them when replacement front-rower Cilla-Marie Po’e-Tofaeono crashed over to help seal a 36-29 win in Wellington on Saturday.

It was a deflating end for Matatu who, after being under the pump either side of halftime, controlled the middle of the second half and showed all their determination to get back into the game after being 14 points down.

But they were unable to hang on and will head into this weekend’s rematch of last year’s final against the Chiefs Manawa without a win.

Matatu were on the board in the opening two minutes thanks to a penalty from Rosie Kelly, who looked at home back at first five.

However, it was the home side who got across the line first.

No. 8 Layla Sae, who was massive for the Poua, knocked the ball on 5m from the line and as Kelly cleared the ball, Elinor-Plum King charged it down for it to land back in Poua hands.

Halfback Iritana Hohaia moved it quickly to Monica Tagoai, who caught Matatu off guard and scored.

They were back in their own half not long after and former Black Ferns sevens player Shakira Baker sidestepped multiple Matatu defenders to lead 12-3.

Matatu were slow in patches through the opening quarter, and struggled to get the ball in the right parts, but when they did they executed.

After a scrum 5m out, the ball found its way to Kelly who took it to the line and slid through easy running away to score.

Grace Brooker — shifted to centre in the absence of Amy du Plessis — threw a lovely skip pass to winger Martha Mataele, who took Matatu into the 22m.

Amy Rule carried strongly, the ball was recycled through a few more hands, ande halfback Di Hiini gave a nice short ball to second five Liv McGoverne, who reached out to score.

All that good work unravelled when Matatu coughed up the ball on their own 5m line and the Poua pounced.

Baker ran through for another try right on halftime to lead 19-15.

The Poua controlled the game either side of the break when Harmony Kautai ran away for an intercept try.

Lelani Hakiwai added to their lead shortly after.

Playing against her old side, Kaipo Olsen-Baker backed up her opening performance last week for Matatu.

She drove hard at the line and pumped her legs to drag several Poua defenders with her, but was unlucky to knock it on in goal.

She made up for it moments later when she collected the ball from the back of the ruck to score.

It gave Matatu a much-needed lift and the momentum stayed with them.

Replacement front rower Marcelle Parkes was a revelation when she entered the game and made some massive carries.

She drove them up the park and helped spark something special.

Matatu were camped in the 22m for a long period of time and showed their patience to roll through an enormous 20 phases of play.

The Poua’s defence was strong to hold Matatu out several times, but they found a way when Amy Rule crashed over, and Kelly added the extras, to level the scores.

But the Poua fought back to steal the game away.

Super Rugby Aupiki

The scores

Hurricanes Poua 36

Shakira Baker 3, Monica Tagoai, Harmony Kautai, Lelani Hakiwai, Cilia-Marie Po’e-Tofaeono tries; Isabella waterman con, Kalyn Takitimu-Cook con.

Matatū 29

Rosie Kelly, Liv McGoverne, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Amy Rules tries; Kelly 3 con, pen.

Halftime: Hurricanes Poua 19-15.