Otago and Highlanders loose forward Oliver Haig has signed with the Hurricanes for the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

The 24-year-old has been part of the Highlanders set-up since 2023 and is a key member of the Otago NPC team.

He is a rangy player who can easily slot into lock.

“I’m excited to be joining the Hurricanes,’’ Haig said in a statement.

“They’re a quality team with great coaches and players who all look like they play with enjoyment and passion.

“I look forward to going up to Wellington and getting stuck in,” Haig said.

The Hurricanes blitzed the Chiefs 60-5 in the final to win the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific title, so he is joining a team at the top of their game.

Haig was born in Perth and raised in England, before relocating to Dunedin as a 14-year-old.

He established himself as a top prospect while representing Otago Boys’, during which time he was named in the 2020 New Zealand Barbarians U18 side.

The 24-year-old progressed to the New Zealand under-20 team in 2022, winning the Oceania Rugby Under-20 Championship title.

Later that year, Haig made his NPC debut with Otago. He has since made 34 appearances for the province and was part of last year’s side that clinched the Ranfurly Shield in a memorable win over Canterbury and reached the NPC final.

In 2023, Haig was called into the Highlanders as injury cover and made his Super Rugby Pacific debut against the Western Force. He was elevated to a full contract the following year and went on to play 32 times for the club through until last season.

Haig’s performances for the Highlanders earned him selection for the All Blacks XV in 2024.

While with the national development side, he featured in a win over Munster and provided injury cover for the All Blacks ahead of a test against Japan in Yokohama. — Allied Media