Sunday, 14 March 2021

Highlanders downed by strong Blues performance

    By Steve Hepburn
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    Akira Ioane busts through some lacklustre Highlanders defence on his way to the line at Eden Park...
    Akira Ioane busts through some lacklustre Highlanders defence on his way to the line at Eden Park in Auckland. Photo: Getty Images
    The Highlanders have been well beaten by the Blues in Auckland today.

    The Blues led 17-3 at the break and pulled away to win, scoring five tries to two.

    All the territory and possession was in the Blues camp and it was too strong at the set piece.

    Highlanders lock Josh Dickson was yellow carded harshly for taking out winger Caleb Clarke late in the first half.

    The side also lost winger Jona Nareki to what looked to be a nasty leg injury.

    Blues 39 (Otere Black, Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa, Kurt Eklund, Akira Ioane tries. Black 4 con, 2 pen)
    Highlanders 17 (Ash Dixon, Folau Fakatava tries; Josh Ioane 2 con, pen)
    Halftime: 17-3 Blues

