Monday, 29 March 2021

4.10 pm

Highlanders lose Liam Squire to knee injury

    By Steve Hepburn
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    Liam Squire. Photo: Getty
    Highlanders loose forward Liam Squire has been forced out of Super Rugby Aotearoa 2021 with a recurrent knee injury.

    Squire, who has made two appearances off the bench this season, has been hampered by his right knee injury and will now take time to rehabilitate.

    Highlanders head coach Tony Brown is feeling for his player: "It’s tough for Liam, he has worked hard to get back in shape to have a big season but his knee has flared up again which means we have to give him time now to rest it and try and get it right."

    No replacement has been named yet.

    Squire is signed with the Highlanders for next season.

