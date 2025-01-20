Highlanders name new co-captains

Highlanders winger Timoci Tavatavanawai has been named as a co-captain for the new season. Photo: Getty Images

Timoci Tavatavanawai and Hugh Renton will be Highlanders co-captains for the Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Highlanders yesterday announced the pair would replace Billy Harmon, who is now playing in Japan, and All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot, who became a co-captain halfway through last season.

Tavatavanawai, the Fijian-born winger with a powerful presence on the field, has become a key figure in the Highlanders' backline since joining the team in 2024.

Before that, he had two seasons with Moana Pasifika.

Renton, now a seasoned loose forward, brings his experience, work ethic and tactical awareness to the captaincy role.

Renton, who has been with the Highlanders since 2021 but missed much of last season with injury, is known for his drive, workrate and hard-hitting defence.

Hugh Renton has been named as a Highlanders co-captain for 2025. Photo: Getty Images

It is not the first time Jamie Joseph, returning as head coach, has appointed a back and a forward as co-captains of the Highlanders.

The championship-winning side of 2015 had Nasi Manu and Ben Smith as team leaders.

Joseph expressed his confidence in the leadership duo and their ability to share the responsibility and workload of leadership.

‘‘Jim (Tavatavanawai) and Hugh embody the qualities we are looking for in our leaders — passion, commitment, and the ability to inspire others with their actions or words.

‘‘They both bring unique strengths to the table, and I believe they will complement each other well as co-captains. I’m excited to see them lead the team through what promises to be an exciting season.’’

Joseph said the co-captains would be ably supported by a strong leadership group.

“Leadership is a collective thing and this team has already clearly indicated amongst themselves which direction they all want to head this season.

‘‘Our leadership group will have the joint responsibility of helping Jim and Hugh uphold the standards of performance and integrity of the team on and off the field.”

