Chiefs too hot to handle for Highlanders

Anton Lienert-Brown scored on his return to the Chiefs after injury. Photo: Getty Images

They dared to dream for 20 minutes but the Highlanders eventually succumbed to the Chiefs nightmare everybody was expecting tonight.

The top-of-the-table Chiefs soaked up some early pressure before setting Forsyth Barr Stadium alight with some thrilling tries to win their 10th straight game, 52-28.

The Highlanders were game, committed and occasionally really exciting as they chased the unlikeliest of wins.

But class wins out, and the Chiefs were ruthless when given the opportunity to counter-attack.

Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber, Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Luke Jacobson – the danger men all fired when needed, a good sign for when they are (probably) wearing black jerseys later this year.

For the Highlanders, Freddie Burns showed touches of class in just his second start at first five, Thomas Umaga-Jensen did some good things, Sean Withy put in a big shift after an earlier than expected appearance off the bench, and Ethan de Groot maintained his exceptional form.

The frustrating thing was the Highlanders still regularly botched opportunities, and at times they were too willing to invite the Chiefs to counter-attack.

A rollicking first half featured six tries, plenty of enterprising rugby and some absolutely sublime moments from the visiting team.

The Highlanders broadly played reasonably well and dominated much of the opening quarter after taking the lead in just the seventh minute.

They threatened the line a couple of times before de Groot took route one and crashed over from about 2m.

Both sides were making regular mistakes, and unfortunately for the Highlanders, theirs came regularly when they looked like creating something in the red zone.

The danger was the Chiefs would come back to bite when they got some ball – and goodness, they sure did just that.

Ethan de Groot scored the opening try of the match, continuing his fine form. Photo: Getty Images

Three wonderful moments of individual brilliance gave the runaway Super Rugby Pacific leaders the whip hand.

Firstly, All Black in waiting Narawa went all Christian Cullen on the Highlanders when he counter-attacked from inside his own half and simply glided and swooped in and around the defensive line for one of the tries of the season.

Just a few minutes later, Chiefs centre Daniel Rona popped in a delightful chip with his left boot and Stevenson snaffled it in open space for another exhilarating score.

Stevenson then swooped on a wild Highlanders offload and popped a lovely deft flick inside to Anton Lienert-Brown to score in his comeback and 100th game to make it 21-7.

But wait, there was more. And what did we say about try of the season?

It came after the Highlanders had bounced back with another try from in close, this time to the smallest man on the field, halfback Aaron Smith.

The final try of the half was simply breath-taking.

McKenzie, playing at fullback after a backline reshuffle, sparked the attack, before halfback Weber showed his nonsensical pace in an electrifying run.

A couple of offloads later, and a prop of all things – George Dyer – grabbed the try.

The contrast between the two teams was then displayed when Sam Gilbert made a clean break for the Highlanders but his pass was not wonderful and spilled by Withy.

Just 60 seconds into the second half, the Chiefs extended their lead when that man McKenzie set up Rona in the corner.

Trailing 35-14, the Highlanders needed to respond quickly and they gave themselves a sniff when Umaga-Jensen bullied the line, stood in two tackles and popped up to Gilbert for a try.

After a McKenzie penalty, the death knell was struck when the Highlanders put together a lovely attacking spell but a spilled ball was snaffled by Rona, who bolted 85m for the runaway try.

Weber made it seven tries before the Highlanders had the last say with a Shannon Frizell touchdown.

The scores

Chiefs 52

Daniel Rona 2, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson, Anton Lienert-Brown, George Dyer, Brad Weber tries; Damian McKenzie 7 con, pen

Highlanders 28

Ethan de Groot, Aaron Smith, Sam Gilbert, Shannon Frizell tries; Gilbert 4 con

Halftime: Chiefs 28-14.

