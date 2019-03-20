Highlanders make changes to tackle Blues

Tom Franklin and Shannon Frizell will both take the field for the Highlanders against the Blues on Friday night. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders have made several changes from last weekend's would-be line-up for Friday night's game against the Blues.

Tom Franklin and Pari Pari Parkinson replace the duo of Jack Whetton and Josh Dickson, who were to lock the scrum in Saturday's cancelled match against the Crusaders.

Dillon Hunt is the other change in the pack, replacing James Lentjes on the openside flank.

In the backline Marty Banks, Tevita Li and Thomas Umaga-Jensen come in to fill the 10, 11 and 12 jerseys respectively.

Notable among changes on the bench is hooker Ray Niuia, who will make his debut if he takes the field.

Friday's game kicks off at 7.35pm at Eden Park.

Highlanders: Ben Smith, Waisake Naholo, Sio Tomkinson, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Tevita Li, Marty Banks, Aaron Smith, Luke Whitelock, Dillon Hunt, Shannon Frizell, Tom Franklin, Pari Pari Parkinson, Tyrel Lomax, Liam Coltman, Ayden Johnstone.

Reserves: Ray Niuia, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Siate Tokolahi, Josh Dickson, Jackson Hemopo, Folau Fakatava, Josh Ioane, Richard Buckman.