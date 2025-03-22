Highlanders take a step backwards with loss to Reds

Harry Wilson of the Reds is tackled during today's Super Rugby Pacific match against the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

There were again no home comforts for the Highlanders as they slipped to a 29-23 loss to the Reds at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon.

They led at halftime after playing some excellent rugby but the second half turned into a bit of a nightmare.

Highlanders fans had to digest the unpleasant sight of their team getting minced in the scrum, coughing up crucial penalties and losing a lot of their spark.

A second straight loss at home just feels like a step backwards after the promising start to the season.

The Highlanders were really good value for much of the first half, especially when wing sensation Caleb Tangitau got the ball, or when Tanielu Tele’a was running boldly, or when Soane Vikena and Sean Withy were rampaging around.

But they were bluntly not flash in the second, and while they were put on the back foot by a very good team, they were partly the architects of their own demise.

The Highlanders nearly had the most fabulous of starts when Tangitau chipped, chased and scored, but was ruled to have stepped in touch after just 52 seconds.

But the next 10 minutes were dreadful.

The Reds exploded into life, dominated the breakdown with pace and power, and roared to a 12-0 lead as the Highlanders seemed to go into their shells and make a bunch of sloppy errors.

The Queenslanders’ first try was built on some strong carries then a cracking finish from second-string halfback Kalani Thomas, who brushed off rather ineffectual tackles from Taine Robinson and Saula Ma’u.

A follow-up try was more prosaic but no less effective.

The Reds drove from a 5m lineout, and hooker Richie Asiata was in the boot to rumble over the line.

Kalani Thomas of the Reds charges forward before scoring the first try of the game. Photo: Getty Images

Did anyone mention the 31-0 shellacking the Reds dished out in the corresponding fixture last year?

If they did, the Highlanders clearly decided to pay absolutely no notice, as they dominated much of the rest of the first half with some of the best rugby they have played this season.

They found directness and accuracy, and they made the Reds pay for a bunch of disciplinary infractions.

The comeback started with a dynamic run from in-form halfback Nathan Hastie that led, a few phases later, to the indefatigable Timoci Tavatavanawai rumbling over the line from close range.

Tavatavanawai then pulled off yet another defensive turnover, something he is doing with almost embarrassing ease this season.

A Robinson penalty made it 12-10, and the Highlanders took the lead for the first time with seven minutes left in the half.

Several players had a crack at the line following a lineout before midfielder Tele’a produced a cracking sidestep and a brutal fend to crash over.

Tangitau appeared to have delivered a sparkling finish to the first half and a fifth try in his debut Highlanders season.

Thomas Umaga-Jensen reverse flicked to Tangitau, who raced 55m to the line, only to see the try scratched when the television official spotted Umaga-Jensen had gathered the ball in an offside position.

He also saw a deliberate knockdown from Reds fullback Heremaia Murray that earned him 10 minutes in the bin.

The Highlanders could not make that advantage count, though they extended their 17-12 halftime lead with another Robinson penalty.

Front-row reinforcements seemed to ignite the Reds, who had a series of dominant scrums before midfielder Filipo Daugunu bustled over, the conversion making it 20-19.

Timoci Tavatavanawai of the Highlanders rumbles forward with the ball. Photo: Getty Images

Wallabies and former All Blacks prop Alex Hodgman came into the game and gave Ma’u a torrid time.

Ma’u was replaced by Sefo Kautai, who promptly got injured, so Ma’u had to return. Add an immediate yellow card to Ethan de Groot, and the Highlanders’ front row was in meltdown.

The Reds quickly regained the lead with another strong scrum that was followed by a try to winger Lachie Anderson.

A dagger blow followed when Reds winger Tim Ryan led a sweeping counter-attack, the Australians bullied their way to a turnover, and cheeky Daugunu reached out to score from a ruck.

With time up, the Highlanders chose the smart — if slightly delating — option of kicking a penalty to secure the losing bonus point.

That was as much as they deserved, to be honest. There is work to be done as they prepare for a difficult game against the Brumbies in Canberra on Friday night.

Super Rugby

The scores

Reds 29

Filipo Daugunu 2, Kalani Thomas, Richie Asiata, Lachie Anderson tries; Tom Lynagh 2 con

Highlanders 23

Timoci Tavatavanawai, Tanielu Tele’a tries; Taine Robinson 2 con, 2 pen, Sam Gilbert pen

Halftime: Highlanders 17-12.