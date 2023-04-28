More heartbreak for Highlanders as Waratahs steal a late win

Shannon Frizell of the Highlanders takes a line out ball during the Super Rugby Pacific match between the NSW Waratahs and the Highlanders at Allianz Stadium in Sydney tonight. Photo: Getty Images

A promising comeback turned into late heartbreak for the Highlanders as they stumbled in Sydney tonight.

The struggling Waratahs scored a try with 60 seconds remaining to steal a 21-20 win.

The home side had all the ball in the final minutes, and were playing against 14 men, and eventually their persistence paid off as reserve hooker Mahe Vailanu burrowed over the line, Ben Donaldson’s conversion sealing the Waratahs’ third win of the season.

It was another little dagger for the Highlanders, who lost their third straight game and will be on a knife-edge now in the run-in to the playoffs.

They did not impress for much of the game, but they had three big reasons to smile in a crucial seven-minute spell partway through the second half.

There was a lovely moment in the 55th minute when star winger Jona Nareki ran on to the field for his first appearance in Super Rugby in nearly two years.

Nareki barely had time to remind himself where to stand when the Highlanders grabbed their first try.

A clean lineout was followed by a mass of bodies falling over the line and (we think) No 8 Hugh Renton getting the score.

Five minutes later, the Highlanders got into the lead for the first time.

It was simple, too. Ball retention, a few good phases, and Aaron Smith lifting his eyes up and darting over close to the line.

Aaron Smith passes. Photo: Getty Images

That was immediately followed by the Waratahs losing a man to the bin, but the Highlanders could not capitalise on the advantage.

Five minutes from time, the situation was reversed when Highlanders lock Pari Pari Parkinson got his own marching orders for a professional foul.

That gave the Waratahs the zip they needed to set up for the winning play.

The first half was . . . well, there is no easy way to say this.

It was dreadful.

It looked like what it was: two average Super Rugby teams low on confidence and without the sort of class and execution skills you like to see at this level.

There were knock-ons and penalties and aimless kicking and running of the headless chook variety.

Eventually, after 17 minutes, there were points, and they were scored in quite extraordinary fashion as Waratahs centre Izaia Perese showed almost nonsensical strength.

After his team had gone 12 phases, Perese somehow stayed on his feet while being tackled by two men, forced his way past three more and scored a remarkable try.

Sam Gilbert promptly kicked a couple of penalties for the Highlanders.

The away side then had a decent little patch, inspired by loose forwards Hugh Renton and Sean Withy, who both won a couple of clinical turnovers.

Izaia Perese of the Waratahs scores a try. Photo: Getty Images

But the half would finish poorly for the Highlanders.

They had a lineout in a super attacking position but botched it.

Then, with just seconds to the break, the Waratahs got back in the attacking zone and, after rather a messy set-up, second five Lalakai Foketi scored their second try to make it 14-6 at halftime.

The Highlanders are coming home now to host the top-of-the-table Chiefs on Friday night. Gulp, is the word you are looking for.

Super Rugby

The scores

Waratahs 21

Izaia Perese, Lalakai Foketi, Mahe Vailanu tries; Ben Donaldson 3 con

Highlanders 20

Hugh Renton, Aaron Smith tries; Sam Gilbert 2 con, 2 pen

Halftime: Waratahs 14-6.