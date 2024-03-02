Opportunity for fringe Highlanders

Cameron Millar. Photo: Getty Images

Some fringe Highlanders will get a useful opportunity for game time this weekend.

With the big boys in Australia to play the Blues and the Waratahs, the non-selected squad members and add-ons and academy kids will play for the club’s Bravehearts team against Crusaders Development in Pleasant Point tomorrow.

A second clash will follow at the same venue on March 23.

Tomorrow’s game will be particularly important for Cameron Millar, the rising Highlanders first five.

Millar was on the bench for the opening-round win over Moana Pasifika but really needs a run of games to hasten his development.

In a similar camp are loosies Hayden Michaels and Will Stodart, and lock Oliver Haig.

Relatively experienced midfielder Matt Whaanga guides a backline containing a few of his Stags team-mates.

Tom Sanders is captain and will be eager to give his lungs a test after a suspension.

"This is an opportunity for players to continue to compete for positions within our squad," Bravehearts coach and Highlanders assistant Riki Flutey said.

"We’re well-connected as a Highlanders coaching group and have clear things we’re keen to see from our players this weekend."

Highlanders Bravehearts

To play Crusaders B

Byron Smith, Tevita Latu, Jake Te Hiwi, Matt Whaanga, Jeremiah Asi, Cameron Millar, Connor McLeod, Tom Sanders (captain), Hayden Michaels, Will Stodart, Hugo Plummer, Oliver Haig, Hamdahn Tuipulotu, Jacob Payne, Ayden Johnstone. Reserves: Joe Walsh, Heath McEwan, Paula Latu, Blair Ryall, Leroy Ferguson, Lachie Albert, Johnny Vali, Kynan Stowers-Smith.