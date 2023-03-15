Plenty of experience in under-20 squad

Highlanders under-20 fullback Finn Hurley makes a clean break against the Chiefs in Taupo last year. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Rising fullback Finn Hurley and rugged loose forward Will Stodart headline a promising Highlanders team for the Super Rugby under-20 tournament in Taupo.

The squad includes six members of the New Zealand under-19 team that toured South Africa last year.

Hurley and captain Stodart are joined by five-eighth Ajay Faleafaga, outside back Mefi Tupou, who has come south from Hawke’s Bay, loose forward Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa and hooker Jack Taylor, who made a big impression in the Highlanders’ preseason.

Hurley, also a New Zealand under-20 representative, returns for a second tournament alongside Taylor, Stodart, Faleafaga, Tupou Ta’eiloa, Liam McIntosh, Konrad Toleafoa, Brad Campbell, Jeremiah Asi and Cam Burgess.

Highlanders high performance programme players Max Ratcliffe, Reuben Palmer, Josh Whaanga and Kyan Rangitutia are also included in the side, along with Whaanga’s John McGlashan midfield partner in crime, Jack Timu.

The 27-man squad includes six players with Southland connections and 13 who went to high school in the Highlanders region.

Three recent Highlanders under-20 players — Sean Withy, Fabian Holland and Cam Millar — have graduated to the top team, so the pathway is already starting to emerge.

Otago assistant Ryan Bambry will coach the team with help from Will Henry, Dean Moeahu and North Otago’s Jason Forrest.

Highlanders talent development manager Kane Jury, who is managing the campaign, said having players who were already familiar with the tournament would be a big help.

‘‘It’s a really challenging week and it’s good to have quite a few returning.

"The group has come together well in a relatively short space of time."

Fiji and Moana Pasifika teams have been added to create an eight-team tournament, joining the five New Zealand youth sides plus a Barbarians team, starting on Sunday.

The Baby Landers play the Chiefs first. They will then face the Hurricanes or Moana Pasifika.

Highlanders under-20

The squad

Forwards: Hunter Fahey, Moana Takataka, Liam McIntosh, Thomas Jackson, Fatai Koloi, Jack Taylor, A One Lolofie, Lawrence Leung-wai, Reuben Palmer, Hunter Areaiiti, Konrad Toleafoa, Will Stodart, Lucas Casey, Max Ratcliffe, Aaron Withy, Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa.

Backs: Brad Campbell, Fionn McKenna, Ajay Faleafaga, Jeremiah Asi, Cam Burgess, Josh Whaanga, Jack Timu, Caleb Williams, Mefi Tupou, Finn Hurley, Kyan Rangitutia.