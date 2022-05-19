Thursday, 19 May 2022

Solomona returns to wing for Waratahs game

    By Jeff Cheshire
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Highlanders

    Denny Solomona of the Highlanders. Photo: Getty Images
    Denny Solomona of the Highlanders. Photo: Getty Images
    Denny Solomona will return on the right wing for the Highlanders this weekend.

    The electric New Zealand-born, former England international, will add significant firepower to the backline for the team against the Waratahs, at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

    Solomona joined the Highlanders midway through their campaign, although a hamstring injury has limited him to three appearances so far.

    Sam Caird comes in at lock in the other notable change, to play against his former team.

    Daniel Lienert-Brown replaces Ethan de Groot at loose head prop, the regular having an All Black-enforced rest week.

    A win would guarantee the Highlanders a spot in the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs with a week to spare.

    Kick-off is at 3.30pm.

    Highlanders to play Waratahs
    Connor Garden-Bachop, Denny Solomona, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Scott Gregory, Sam Gilbert, Aaron Smith, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Billy Harmon, James Lentjes, Josh Dickson, Sam Caird, Jermaine Ainsley, Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown. Reserves: Andrew Makalio, Luca Inch, Saula Mau, Max Hicks, Hugh Renton, Folau Fakatava, Marty Banks, Fetuli Paea.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter