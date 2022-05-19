Solomona returns to wing for Waratahs game

Denny Solomona of the Highlanders. Photo: Getty Images

Denny Solomona will return on the right wing for the Highlanders this weekend.

The electric New Zealand-born, former England international, will add significant firepower to the backline for the team against the Waratahs, at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Solomona joined the Highlanders midway through their campaign, although a hamstring injury has limited him to three appearances so far.

Sam Caird comes in at lock in the other notable change, to play against his former team.

Daniel Lienert-Brown replaces Ethan de Groot at loose head prop, the regular having an All Black-enforced rest week.

A win would guarantee the Highlanders a spot in the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs with a week to spare.

Kick-off is at 3.30pm.

Highlanders to play Waratahs

Connor Garden-Bachop, Denny Solomona, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Scott Gregory, Sam Gilbert, Aaron Smith, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Billy Harmon, James Lentjes, Josh Dickson, Sam Caird, Jermaine Ainsley, Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown. Reserves: Andrew Makalio, Luca Inch, Saula Mau, Max Hicks, Hugh Renton, Folau Fakatava, Marty Banks, Fetuli Paea.