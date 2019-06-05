Whitelock to lead Highlanders in milestone match

Luke Whitelock. Photo: Getty

Luke Whitelock will lead the Highlanders in a milestone game, while Liam Squire will play his first match of the season against the Bulls on Friday night.

Head coach Aaron Mauger has selected an experienced pack for the penultimate round for the 2019 season.

The Highlanders welcome back All Black loose forward Squire along with the returning Jackson Hemopo and Tevita Li.

Josh McKay gets his first start of the year at fullback and Sef Fa’agase comes on to the bench for an injured Daniel Lienert-Brown.

It’s a big night for Luke Whitelock, who will captain the side in his 100th Super Rugby game and will also bring up 50 games for the Highlanders.

It may be an emotional evening for a number of long-serving Highlanders who are likely making their last home appearance at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The Highlanders Club has invited fans to come along for one last chant for popular winger Waisake Naholo, and after the game fans will be invited on to the field to be part of a special presentation to Highlanders legend Ben Smith, who is leaving for French club Pau.

Highlanders to play the Bulls, Friday 7.35pm, Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Ayden Johnstone, Liam Coltman, Tyrel Lomax, Jackson Hemopo, Tom Franklin, Liam Squire, James Lentjes, Luke Whitelock (c), Aaron Smith, Josh Ioane, Tevita Li,

Patelesio Tomkinson, Rob Thompson, Waisake Naholo, Josh McKay. Replacements: Ash Dixon, Sef Fa’agase, Siate Tokolahi, Josh Dickson, Shannon Frizell, Kayne Hammington, Marty Banks, Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

Unavailable due to injury: Ben Smith (hamstring), Daniel Lienert-Brown (knee), Teihorangi Walden (concussion), Tevita Nabura (knee), Richard Buckman (achilles), Bryn Gatland (foot).